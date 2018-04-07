Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Position in Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 340.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.30% of Depomed worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEPO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Depomed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Depomed by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Depomed by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 356,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Depomed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Depomed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DEPO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Depomed has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. analysts forecast that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $299,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEPO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/depomed-depo-stake-raised-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated.html.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.