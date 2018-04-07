Derwent London (DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London (LON:DLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,018.58 ($41.70).

Several analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,830 ($39.10) to GBX 3,010 ($41.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($36.61) to GBX 3,050 ($42.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,605 ($49.81) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.85) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Derwent London stock remained flat at $GBX 3,102 ($42.86) during trading hours on Monday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($35.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,133 ($43.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 117.40 ($1.62) dividend. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $17.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,027 ($41.82), for a total value of £10,200.99 ($14,093.66). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 858 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($40.04) per share, with a total value of £24,864.84 ($34,353.19).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

