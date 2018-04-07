Despegar Com Inc (DESP) Receives $36.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Despegar Com Inc (NYSE:DESP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Despegar Com in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Despegar Com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar Com in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Despegar Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. 93,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,138. Despegar Com has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Despegar Com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar Com will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Despegar Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Despegar Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Despegar Com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

