Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,482 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,909.35, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

