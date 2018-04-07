Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in ACCO Brands (ACCO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 332,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.90% of ACCO Brands worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACCO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,545,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,088,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,067 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,278,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 231,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1,388.60, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other news, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,501.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Anderson sold 38,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $527,840.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock worth $6,058,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

