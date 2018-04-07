Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in HRG Group (HRG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of HRG Group worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HRG Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HRG Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after buying an additional 744,758 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its position in HRG Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 533,875 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in HRG Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 413,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HRG Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 290,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRG opened at $15.58 on Friday. HRG Group has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter. HRG Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories.

