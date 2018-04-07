Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Watsco worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,984.43, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $134.08 and a twelve month high of $189.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

