J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,976 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of J. B. Hunt worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. B. Hunt in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. B. Hunt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of J. B. Hunt by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,490.06, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J. B. Hunt has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. analysts anticipate that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

In related news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J. B. Hunt Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

