Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,465,546 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,465,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 769,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 126,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,628.66, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $262,288.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,505.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $308,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,631.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $664,814 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Singular Research increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

