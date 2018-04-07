Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($22.72) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($15.43) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.10 ($16.17) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €14.33 ($17.69) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-elringklinger-zil2-a-17-00-price-target-updated.html.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

