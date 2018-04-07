Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.450029541029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of research firms recently commented on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,731. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29,596.19, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/deutsche-bank-db-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.