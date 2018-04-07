Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. 3,431,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,214. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,436.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

