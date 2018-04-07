Deutsche Bank Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,075

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,980 ($27.79) to GBX 2,075 ($29.13) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,723 ($24.19) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Investec raised Admiral Group to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($24.56) to GBX 1,780 ($24.99) in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.67) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,801 ($25.28) to GBX 1,800 ($25.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($29.48) to GBX 2,045 ($28.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 1,883.27 ($26.44).

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,880.50 ($26.40). 673,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,766 ($24.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,184 ($30.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 58 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $56.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £32,868.60 ($46,137.84).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/deutsche-bank-raises-admiral-group-adm-price-target-to-gbx-2075-updated-updated.html.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.