Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (HSBA)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 820 ($11.51) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.18) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.53) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 761 ($10.68).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 664.80 ($9.33) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 618 ($8.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.60 ($11.21).

In other HSBC news, insider Laura May Lung Cha bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,210 ($87.17) per share, with a total value of £496,800 ($697,361.03). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.91), for a total value of £853,080.98 ($1,197,474.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,533 shares of company stock valued at $151,337,073.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

