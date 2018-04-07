Cree (CREE) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “under perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3,971.55, a P/E ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cree will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,150 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,527 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

