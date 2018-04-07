Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Receives €41.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.90 ($51.72).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPW shares. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

DPW stock opened at €35.98 ($44.42) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($51.01).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

