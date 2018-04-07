Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) & Its Peers Critical Review

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Deutsche Telekom to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Deutsche Telekom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 3 4 1 2.75 Deutsche Telekom Competitors 181 521 737 24 2.41

Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.74%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom -0.27% 10.75% 2.91% Deutsche Telekom Competitors 2.30% -19.53% 2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $80.91 billion $2.96 billion 16.65 Deutsche Telekom Competitors $14.86 billion $323.82 million 35.24

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Deutsche Telekom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Deutsche Telekom pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Deutsche Telekom pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company. The Company’s fixed-network business includes voice and data communications activities based on fixed-network and broadband technology, and also includes the sale of terminal equipment and other hardware.

