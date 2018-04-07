Devro (LON:DVO) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Devro (LON:DVO) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVO. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.72) price target for the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Devro from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Devro to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 199 ($2.79) to GBX 198 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 216.60 ($3.04).

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Devro has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.47).

Devro (LON:DVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.80 ($0.19) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Devro had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of £256.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gerard Hoetmer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($70,185.29).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

