DEW Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, DEW has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEW token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006760 BTC on major exchanges. DEW has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and approximately $165,962.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00676115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DEW Profile

DEW’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEW’s official website is dew.one.

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.