Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Jaffray set a $80.00 price target on Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dexcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dexcom to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of Dexcom stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dexcom has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $81.91.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. research analysts forecast that Dexcom will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $92,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Dexcom by 36,222.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dexcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

