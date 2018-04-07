DFSCoin (DFS) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. DFSCoin has a total market capitalization of $811,141.00 and approximately $26,358.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00659919 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00095590 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028757 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,896,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,455,122 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

