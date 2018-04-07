DHI Group (DHX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHX. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE:DHX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in DHI Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 96,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DHI Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 1,867.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 205,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DHI Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

