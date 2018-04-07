Double Hull Tankers (DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Double Hull Tankers (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Double Hull Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Double Hull Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Double Hull Tankers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Double Hull Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Double Hull Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

DHT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 774,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.66. Double Hull Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Double Hull Tankers (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 million. Double Hull Tankers had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Double Hull Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 531,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Double Hull Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Double Hull Tankers by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Double Hull Tankers (DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/dht-dht-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Double Hull Tankers Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Double Hull Tankers (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Double Hull Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Double Hull Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.