Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,683 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,601,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,152 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 680,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,107.65, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Diamondrock Hospitality news, insider Mark W. Brugger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

About Diamondrock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

