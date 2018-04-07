Digital Bullion Gold Price Reaches $0.0015 (CRYPTO:DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00143842 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. The official website for Digital Bullion Gold is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

