Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a market cap of $0.00 and $6.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00148982 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Trading

Digital Bullion Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Bullion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Bullion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.