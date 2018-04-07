Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 64,636 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,636 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 621,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,749,000 after buying an additional 96,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,617.53, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

