Dignity (DTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of DTY stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 919.50 ($12.91). The stock had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,863. Dignity has a 12-month low of GBX 734.92 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,777 ($38.98).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 128.30 ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 124.40 ($1.75) by GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Dignity had a return on equity of 593.43% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of £324 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a GBX 15.74 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dignity’s previous dividend of $8.64.

In related news, insider Mike McCollum acquired 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £348,262.20 ($488,857.66).

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre?arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

