Dinastycoin (DCY) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $657,713.00 and $1,511.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2016. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,541,337,522 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to buy Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

