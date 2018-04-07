Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price

News coverage about Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dine Brands Global earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.2620297147899 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1,268.85, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 230.88%. The firm had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $638,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

