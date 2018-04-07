Direct Line Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase currently has a GBX 450 ($6.32) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLG. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Group from GBX 359 ($5.04) to GBX 358 ($5.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 360 ($5.05) price target on shares of Direct Line Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 449 ($6.30) price target on shares of Direct Line Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412.53 ($5.79).

Shares of Direct Line Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 346.90 ($4.87). 11,360,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Group has a 12 month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.60 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

In other Direct Line Group news, insider Mike Holliday-Williams sold 94,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £355,004.54 ($498,321.93).

About Direct Line Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

