Directv (DTV) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Directv earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the satellite television provider an impact score of 44.4112375203889 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ DTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. Directv has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Directv Company Profile

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

