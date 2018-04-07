Discover Financial Services (DFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well poised for long-term growth on the back of consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The company’s card sales have been soaring over past many years. Its efficient capital management also impresses. However, the company has been incurring considerable expenses in order to compete with other credit card issuers, attract and retain customers, and increase card usage. Rising expenses have been weighing on the company’s margins. Its Payments Service segment has been a drag over the past few years despite management’s several corrective efforts.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $25,588.61, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $2,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,453,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,744,671.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,440.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and have sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 81,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 344,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

