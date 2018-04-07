HM Payson & Co. Has $905,000 Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $20.73 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,916.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

