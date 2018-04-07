DistributionNOW (DNOW) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNOW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DistributionNOW from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of DistributionNOW from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DistributionNOW from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DistributionNOW in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DistributionNOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DistributionNOW has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,189.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.85.

DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. DistributionNOW had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DistributionNOW will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DistributionNOW news, CEO Robert R. Workman bought 28,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DistributionNOW by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DistributionNOW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,274,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,271,000 after purchasing an additional 453,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DistributionNOW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,788,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DistributionNOW by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DistributionNOW by 1,008.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,879,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,380 shares during the period.

About DistributionNOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

