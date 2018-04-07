district0x (DNT) Market Capitalization Tops $31.43 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx and Mercatox. district0x has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and $6.20 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00675899 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00179535 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta, OKEx, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

