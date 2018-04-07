district0x (DNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.71 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, EtherDelta and IDEX. district0x has a market cap of $31.37 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00680238 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00179163 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liqui, ChaoEX, Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for district0x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.