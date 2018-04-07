Divi (CRYPTO:DIVX) Price Tops $2.05

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Divi has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $41,804.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00029517 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00675596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00179111 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036583 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Divi

Divi’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,207 tokens. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is medium.com/diviproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

