Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 9,500 STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19,079.44, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.76 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.39.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

