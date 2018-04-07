DMarket (DMT) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. DMarket has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $305,439.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00681317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00183681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

