DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DMarket has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $965,468.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00674821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00179869 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

