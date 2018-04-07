Dynamic Materials Co. (BOOM) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. Dynamic Materials has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.95.

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Dynamic Materials had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Dynamic Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dynamic Materials will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of Dynamic Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynamic Materials stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Dynamic Materials worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dynamic Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

