Dometic Group (DTCGF) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Dometic Group (OTCMKTS: DTCGF) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dometic Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dometic Group has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dometic Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A Dometic Group Competitors 1.97% 16.27% 6.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dometic Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dometic Group $1.45 billion N/A 19.63 Dometic Group Competitors $4.22 billion $126.12 million 11.17

Dometic Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dometic Group. Dometic Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dometic Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dometic Group Competitors 74 335 554 11 2.52

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Dometic Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dometic Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Dometic Group rivals beat Dometic Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

