Insider Buying: PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

PayPoint (LON:PAY) insider Dominic Taylor bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 815 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £130.40 ($183.04).

Shares of PAY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 805 ($11.30). 279,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($10.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,098 ($15.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.76) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($16.31) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($15.23).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/dominic-taylor-purchases-16-shares-of-paypoint-plc-pay-stock-updated-updated.html.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and North America. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery services; and retail services comprising ATM, payment cards, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, receipt advertising, and charges for failed direct debits, as well as other transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.