Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Dominion Cove Point LNG stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.97, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

