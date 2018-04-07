Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:DM opened at $14.95 on Monday. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/dominion-energy-midstream-partners-dm-price-target-cut-to-25-00-updated-updated.html.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.