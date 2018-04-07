Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donnelley Financial Solns earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5925370443232 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solns from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Donnelley Financial Solns from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 134,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.42. Donnelley Financial Solns has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.85 million. Donnelley Financial Solns had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solns will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solns

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

