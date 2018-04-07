Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dorchester Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 44.4256533495921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

DMLP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.98, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.07% and a return on equity of 45.99%.

In related news, Director Allen D. Lassiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $159,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $235,294.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,865 shares of company stock worth $502,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

