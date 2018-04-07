Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,182. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $551.98, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.07% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,506.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen D. Lassiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $159,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,865 shares of company stock valued at $502,241. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

