Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 931,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $974,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 369,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $82,691.45, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

